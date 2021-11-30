London, November 30, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Raven Industries, Inc., a U.S.-based leader in precision agriculture technology. The acquisition builds upon a long partnership and is an important milestone in CNH Industrial’s digital transformation.

“Raven is a true pioneer in the precision agriculture space, and their technology is a perfect strategic fit that will differentiate us from our peers and significantly improve our competitive position,” said Scott Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial. “This acquisition will add strong innovation capabilities to accelerate our precision and digital strategy. I would like to commend both the Raven and CNH Industrial teams who are collaborating closely on a seamless transition to make this truly transformative deal progress smoothly.”

CNH Industrial is laser focused on delivering immediate value for its brands’ dealer partners and their customers, the world’s farmers. The first in-house products featuring fully integrated Raven precision agriculture systems will become available in 2022.

Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Raven was founded over 65 years ago and has created a leadership position in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and aerospace and defense solutions.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

