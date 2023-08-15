Cloudy skies, isolated rains to prevail across PH on Tuesday

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies, warm weather and isolated rains will continue to prevail over most areas in the country on Tuesday. "It will be warm at noon, but there are high chances of isolated rains, especially in the afternoon and evening," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Grace Castañeda said in the agency's 4 a.m. weather bulletin. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast in Palawan, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula due to the southwest monsoon. These areas may also experience flooding and landslides due to moderate to heavy rains. Castañeda said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers caused by both the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms. Up to 36 °C temperature is expected in Tuguegarao; up to 33 °C in Kalayaan Islands; and up to 32 °C in Metro Manila and the cities of Legazpi, Laoag and Puerto Princesa. The temperature in Iloilo and Zamboanga will reach up to 33 °C; up to 32 °C in Tacloban, Cebu and Davao. Meanwhile, Castañeda said no weather disturbance was seen to affect the country. Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will continue to prevail across Luzon. Elsewhere winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas

Source: Philippines News Agency