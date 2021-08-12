The operating hours for the Payment Service Counter, Finance Division and Kuala Belait Car Park Management Division Counter Service at Kuala Belait Municipal Hall Building and Seria Car Park Management Counter Service, Jalan Kemantin will be open from 8.15 to 11.15 in the morning, Monday to Thursday and will not operate on Saturday. Meanwhile, all counter services are closed in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the appointment counters in other divisions, namely the Corporate Division, Economic Division, Building Assessment and Taxation Division will be temporarily closed until a date to be announced later.

Source: Radio Television Brunei