The payment, registration and withdrawal counter services at all branches of the Employees Trust Fund, TAP will be closed on Wednesday, the 31st of March 2021 for the final closing of the TAP Financial Year 2020-2021. TAP in a statement explained, the e-Amanah online service, TAP e-Info kiosk and TAP Call Center will continue to operate as usual on that day. The service hours for the general inquiry counter and e-Amanah pitstop are as follows:

For members of the Housing Savings Scheme STP, payment of contributions for March 2021 can be made through online banking no later than the 31st of March 2021.

The counter services at all TAP branches will resume normal operations on Thursday, 18 Sya’ban 1442 corresponding to 1st of April 2021. For any inquiries, contact the TAP Call Center at 238 2800 /238 2929 during office hours or via email at ask@tap.com.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei