All counter services of the Land Transport Department, LTD, Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications will only be opened in the morning, 31st of March 2021.

The Land Transport Department in its press release informed that the closure is following the closing of the Financial Year 2020/2021. All counter services will resume as normal on Thursday, the 1st of April 2021.

8:00 AM – 11:30 AM

LTD Headquarters, Gadong, LTD Old Office Gadong, Brunei Muara District LTD Training and Circuit Driving Test Complexs Sg. Akar LTD Tutong District Branch LTD Kuala Belait Branch LTD Temburong District Branch

Source: Radio Television Brunei