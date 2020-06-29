​All payment counter services of the Land Transport Department, LTD, Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications will be closed on Tuesday afternoon, the 30th of June 2020.

The closure is due to the Bank Mid-Year Closing 2020. Therefore, all LTD’s payment counter services will only be opened in the morning at the following time:

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Land Transport Department Headquarters, Gadong

Land Transport Department Old Office, Gadong, Brunei Muara District

Land Transport Department Training and Driving Test Circuit Complex, Sungai Akar

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Land Transport Department, Tutong District Branch

Land Transport Department, Belait District Branch

Land Transport Department, Temburong District Branch

– The Land Transport Department’s payment counter services will operate as usual starting Wednesday, 1 July 2020.

Source: Radio Television Brunei