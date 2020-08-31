​The Irama Syair Nusantara Workshop for members of the Senior Citizen Activity Centre which was held for three days, ended with a closing and certificate presentation ceremony. The event took place at the multipurpose hall of the Senior Citizen’s Activity Centre Tutong yesterday morning. Certificates were presented by Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit, Member of the Legislative Council. The workshop was participated by 24 members PKWE and also from the Arts and Culture Section of the centre. The workshop was enlivened with Irama Syair Nusantara performances namely Irama Selindang Delima, Narasi, Dodoi and also Batu Belah which was studied during the workshop. The workshop received encouraging responses from the participants. It not only increased ones knowledge on syair rhythms, but also provided opportunity to further deepen their understanding on the rhythms taught.