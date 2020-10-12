​Refining the Organisational Structure of the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association so that it is aligned with the Constitution and Policy, Organisation and Rules, P.O.R of the association was among resolutions reached during the Empowering Leadership Workshop. The resolution was presented yesterday afternoon during the workshop’s closing ceremony at the association’s Multi-purpose Hall.

The presentation stressed the strengthening and internalisation of values and the P.O.R among the association’s members and plans to establish a Scouts Academy. The resolution also identified the ‘Talent Pool’ in a number of fields as well as the formulation and upgrading of training system and contents. The day-long workshop improved the participants’ knowledge on the importance of administration and management to achieve the aspiration of Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association 2014-2024 Strategic Plan. Among those present was Awang Haji Metusin bin Orang Kaya Sura Haji Tuba, President of Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association.

Source: Radio Television Brunei