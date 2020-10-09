10 years after the inauguration of the Command and Staff Course, Defence Academy Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF has stayed true to its mandate in providing academic and operational training for mid-level officers of the RBAF, Government ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as military officers from friendly nations. Speaking at the closing of the 10th RBAF Command and Staff Course, Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Second Minister of Defence said that the Course holds its pride and reputation with the continued participation of 17 other countries including Australia, Bangladesh, China, India and Indonesia. Yang Berhormat said that such a course is a a reflection of the close ties that exist between the Royal Brunei Armed Forces and the Armed Forces of the participating countries. He added that their participation in the course is a clear testament of the country’s national security policy aspirations to promote international peace, friendship and cooperation.

Earlier, Lieutenant Colonel Hajah Suriyati binti Haji Junaidi, Acting Commandant of the Defence Academy RBAF, in her welcoming speech said that in receiving the 37 students, representing 13 different nationalities, the Command and Staff Course continues to grow in stature, building on the success of previous courses.

A number of awards of Appreciation were given to the participants of the Command and Staff Course. This year, the ‘Overall Excellence’ Award was given to Squadron Leader Stephan John Hunt from the Royal New Zealand Airforce. The ‘RBAF Commendation’ Award was presented to Major Dayangku Nur Izzah Nazurah binti Pengiran Haji Mohammad from Defence Academy, Royal Brunei Armed Forces. Meanwhile, the ‘Universiti Brunei Darussalam Academic Excellence Award’ sponsored by Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Sanggamara Diraja Retired Major General Pengiran Haji Ibnu Ba’asith bin Pengiran Datu Penghulu Pengiran Haji Apong went to Military Expert 5 Foo Changxiong from the Singapore Armed Forces. The course was attended by officers from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces and Royal Brunei Police Force as well as 15 international participants.

Source: Radio Television Brunei