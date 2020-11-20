Discussions and group sessions of youths participating in the Forum and Workshop on the Role of Youth in Climate Change Adaptation and Disaster Risk Reduction comprising certain organizations, has been able to produced action plans by taking into account the whole-of-nation approached programs related to Climate Change Adaptation, CCA and Disaster Risk Reduction, DRR in the future in collaboration between government and private agencies. The matter was stated by Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary, Administration, Finance and Estate, Ministry Of Culture, Youth and Sports during the Closing Ceremony of the forum and workshop. The ceremony took place this evening at the Youth Center, Bandar Seri Begawan.

The National Disaster Management Center will continue an advanced program from the forum and workshop, namely the Disaster Preparedness Coordinator Course Series 2, which is a course dedicated to youths to be recognized as members of DPC-2 and youths participating in the Forum and Workshop will have the opportunity to attend the course. The accredited youths will work closely with the disaster management action agencies to carry out public awareness activities to the community and deployed to disaster areas.

The 2 day Forum and Workshop on Youth Role discussed the importance of climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction by taking into account the youths as assets to take on preparedness roles in the pre, during and post-disaster phases through Forum panel discussions and group work interaction sessions Also present was Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash'ari, Member of the Legislative Council as the Co-Founder and Director of Community Involvement, Green Brunei; and Retired Colonel Pengiran Haji Maiddin bin Pengiran Haji Said, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei