His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in the titah as the ASEAN Chair of 2021 says Brunei Darussalam will promote three fundamental areas that will strengthen ASEAN's solidarity and reinforce ASEAN Centrality. His Majesty made the titah at the Closing Ceremony of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits and Handing Over of the ASEAN Chairmanship to Brunei Darussalam. The closing ceremony was held virtually via video conference from Baitul Mesyuarah, Istana Nurul Iman. In the titah, His Majesty congratulates Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Government and people of Viet Nam, on successfully chairing ASEAN during a very challenging year. Despite the disruptions, Viet Nam has guided ASEAN to fulfil its promise of being "Cohesive and Responsive". His Majesty adds Brunei Darussalam will continue to advance regional recovery and Community-building efforts.

The Closing Ceremony began with remarks by His Excellency Nguy?n Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam as the ASEAN Chairman for 2020, who among other things reiterated ASEAN's strong commitment to multilateralism, dialogue, ASEAN Centrality, and shaping an inclusive rules-based regional architecture. The ASEAN Identity was emphasised in contributing to sustainable development of the region. The conclusion and signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, R-CEP will further promote economic liberalisation and connectivity. Viet Nam expressed confidence in Brunei Darussalam's chairmanship in 2021.

Prime Minister Nguy?n Xuân Phúc then handed over the ASEAN Chairmanship to His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. Brunei Darussalam will be the Chair of ASEAN for 2021.

At the end of the ceremony, the ASEAN leaders also witnessed a video presentation by Brunei Darussalam, revealing the theme and aspirations of Brunei Darussalam as ASEAN Chairman in 2021 which is "We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper".

Source: Radio Television Brunei