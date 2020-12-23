The 'Santai Bersama Keluarga' event or SBK aimed to strengthen the family institution and provide care to the underprivileged group for them to feel joy with attractive activity. The event ended yesterday.

Prizes were handed over by Dayang Saidah binti Wahid alias Burut, Acting Permanent Secretary for Community and Culture at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The recreational activity involving the participation of 25 families among the client of Community Welfare Council of Brunei Muara District. The event was also held for the Council's clients in the Tutong District; Belait District and Temburong District. SBK was organised by the Community Welfare Council with the cooperation of Wafa Hotel and Apartment Management.

Source: Radio Television Brunei