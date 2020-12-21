The world of entrepreneurship is not only aimed at developing the economy of the family and country but is the main arena in making an individual independent. This was among the matters disclosed during the closing ceremony of the muamalat and entrepreneurship basic course for the alumnis of Al Azhar University Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA and Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB.

At the function, Dr Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, rector of UNISSA presented certificates to 34 alumnis from the three institutions taking part in the course. The six day course which began on the 14th of December exposed the participants to the developments in the government and private sectors in the country, offering various entrepreneurship programmes.

Through the course, participants can identify their self-competency as well as make efforts to create ideas to start up a business. The ceremony took place at Dewan Ta'lim, KUPU SB.

Source: Radio Television Brunei