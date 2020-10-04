​The Manuscript and Digitalization Conservation Workshop organized by the Preservation and Repair Division of the Museum Department in collaboration with the National Archives of Brunei Darussalam ended yesterday evening with the presentation of certificates to 29 participants.

Certificates were handed over by Pengiran Hajah Marhani bin Pengiran Ali Ahmad, Acting Director of Brunei Museums. Throughout the 5-days workshop, participants had an opportunity to understand and learn more about the preservation of the manuscript as a treasure that should be cared and preserved for the reference of future generations. Preservation of the manuscript is important to maintain the originality of the manuscript material so that it is not damaged.

Source: Radio Television Brunei