​The Bruneian Youth must possess a brilliant and always maintain the identity and concept of Malay Islamic Monarchy. Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports stated the matter during the closing ceremony for 'International Exploration Camp 2.0'. It took place at The Core, Universiti Brunei Darussalam 39 participants received their certificates during the ceremony. During the camp, the youths participated in a group discussion focusing on current issues and youth around Southeast Asia. Also in attendance were Member of the Legislative Council and Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The camp was organised by Alumni of International Programmes and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports; Alumni of ex-participating youths of the Ship for Southeast Asian or BERSATU and Japanese Youth Programme and Brunei Youth Council.