To raise awareness in preserving the environment, especially among the youths, a Trail cleaning campaign was held yesterday morning at the Bukit Dadap Recreational Park in Kampung Kilanas. The event which was held in conjunction with the Brunei Darussalam’s 37th National Day was organized by the Brunei Darussalam – United States Association, BUSA.

The campaign was officiated by Marc Porter, ASEAN Coordinator for the U.S. Embassy in Brunei Darussalam. The campaign and hiking began with a warm-up session followed by tree planting activities. The event was participated by the Kampung Kilanas Consultative Council, volunteers from the Bukit Dadap Recreational Park, Buzzing Bees and Laksamana College of Business Fitness Club.

Source: Radio Television Brunei