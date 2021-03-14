​As an efforts to maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the Bukit Riadah area in the Kampong Panchor Mengkubau National Housing Scheme, the Mengkubau Volunteer Community held a community work campaign to clean the Bukit Riadah area, yesterday morning.

The activity was participated by the Villages Consultative Council of Skim Tanah Kurnia Rakyat Jati Sungai Buloh; Kampong Batu Marang; Al Uswah Group, PKBN Alumni Parents’ Union and several local contractor companies.

Source: Radio Television Brunei