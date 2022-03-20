To support and achieve the country’s target in implementing the National Policy on Climate Change of Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry of Religious Affairs yesterday morning held the Tree Planting and Cleaning Campaign at Ministry’s building in Jalan Dewan Majlis.

The tree planting were led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs and Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs. The Ministry’s staff also carried out a cleaning campaign. Tree planting is one of the Green Protocol guidelines towards reducing carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions in Public Service premises.

Source: Radio Television Brunei