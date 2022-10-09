Efforts to raise awareness on the importance of clean beaches for a sustainable future are translated through a Cleaning Campaign at Lumut Beach in Belait District on 9th October morning. The campaign was organised by Green Brunei in collaboration with Health Promotion Centre, Ministry of Health and Gleneagles Jerudong Park Medical Centre.

The campaign which was participated by more than 200 volunteers aimed to raise public awareness about the importance of proper waste disposal. The campaign was also organised under Happy Environment and Lifestyle Programme, HEAL, and in support of 20 Billion Steps Challenge, BN on the Move. During the campaign, over one thousand kilogrammes of rubbish were collected. The five most rubbish collectors were also given prizes.

Source: Radio Television Brunei