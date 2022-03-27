A wakaf pondok kubur donated by residents of Kampong Jerudong and donors was officiated yesterday morning. The ceremony was held at the Pulau Muda Mejawa Islamic Cemetery in Kampong Jerudong ‘B’.

The inauguration was officiated by Awang Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, Brunei Muara District Officer. The ceremony continued with cleaning activity at the cemetery participated by over 50 people comprising of members of the Kampung Jerudong ‘B’ Consultative Council, WARISAN and family members of the heirs.

Meanwhile, the campaign to clean the Islamic cemetery for the Mosque Youth in conjunction with the arrival of the month of Ramadan was continued yesterday morning. The campaign was held at the Anduki Islamic Cemetery. The campaign was organized by the Lorong 3 Selatan Seria Mosque Youth Group.

The campaign to clean the Islamic cemetery for Mosque Youths was also held in Tutong District. The campaign participated by the Pengiran Muda Abdul Wakeel Mosque Youth Group was held at the Pengkalan Mau Islamic Cemetery in Mukim Kiudang, Tutong.

Source: Radio Television Brunei