The International Volunteer Day celebrated every 5th of December is a unique opportunity for volunteers and organisations to celebrate their efforts, to share and promote their works among the communities, non-governmental organisations, private and government agencies. In support of the celebration, 25 Alumni of The National Service Programme or PKBN held a cleaning campaign at Serasa Beach Recreational Park, yesterday morning.

Apart from mobilising thousands of volunteers each year, the United Nations Volunteer Programme contributes to peace by supporting the recognition of volunteers and working with partners to integrate volunteers into development programmes. Brunei Darussalam through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports has introduced the Day of Action Campaign to jointly enhance the spirit of volunteerism among the community.

Meanwhile, the similar campaign was also held at Semamang Muslim Cemetery in Bangar Town and Kampung Batu Apoi Mosque, Temburong District. 20 PKBN alumni participated in the activity.

Source: Radio Television Brunei