Several government agencies comprising the Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department, Mosque Affairs Department, Public Works Department and ‘Green Brunei’ this morning held a cleaning campaign. The campaign jointly organised by the Al-Muhtadee Billah Mosque Takmir Committee and the Kampong Sungai Kebun Consultative Council was held at the mosque’s compound and its surroundings.

The campaign – participated by more than 100 people – was a continuation of the town centre’s cleaning campaign held on the 8th of this month to support the Brunei Darussalam National Council on Climate Change’s aspiration with the launch of the Green Protocol Guidelines on the 30th of January.

Source: Radio Television Brunei