​Beach Cleaning Campaign is among the objectives of the recreational camping activity joined by 50 members of Maktab Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien College’s Ex-Hostel Boys Group, EHBG and their wives. The activity was held yesterday morning at the Muara Beach.

Also participating was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Hamid @ Sabli bin Haji Arsad, Member of the Legislative Council. Earlier, the group held an aerobic session. To further enliven the recreational camping, members of EHBG and EHBG “Ladies” organised several activities including sports events.

Source: Radio Television Brunei