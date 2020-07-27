​The Brunei Muara Scouts Association organised a cleaning campaign at the Serasa. The campaign, which aimed to raise the public’s awareness on the importance of maintaining the environment’s cleanliness, was also held in conjunction with the World Environment Day and the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Day celebrations.

120 people took part in the event. Among those joining was Haji Awang Badar bin Haji Awang Ali, Scouts Chief Commissioner. Earlier, participants recited the ‘Tide Turners Plastic Challenge Badge’ oath. The campaign also aimed to raise global awareness to take positive action to protect the environment and nature. During the campaign, nearly 200 kilogrammes of rubbish have been collected.

Source: Radio Television Brunei