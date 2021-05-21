The Minister of Health also explained that with the detection of the case, the total number of COVID-19 cases detected in Brunei Darussalam is 236 people and the latest case is classified as an imported case.

Although the case has been identified as an old infection, the Ministry of Health is still conducting contact tracing and SARS-Co-V-2 testing on contacts for this case to ensure that there is no active infection occurring in the community in this country. To date, more than 200 contacts have been identified of which 14 of them have come forward for SARS-Co-V-2 testing on 20th May. The results of these tests showed that all of them were negative for the SARS-Co-V-2 virus. Meanwhile the remaining contacts have been instructed to undergo the SARS-Co-V-2 testing as soon as possible.

In the meantime, anyone who has had any contact with the case in the past 14 days is advised to get a SARS-Co-V-2 test at the following premises: Sports Complex, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital; Berakas Health Centre; Sungai Liang Health Centre or SARI Centre, Suri Seri Begawan Hospital and Seria Health Centre. The public is also encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine injection at vaccination centres nationwide to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection in Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei