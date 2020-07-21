Brunei Darussalam continues to enjoy peace and prosperity under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam who rules the country for 53 years based on the teachings of Islam and the Malay Islamic Monarchy concept. Citizens and resident’s loyalty towards the People’s Monarch is vital to strengthen the country’s continuous peace, and at the same time, facilitates the country’s development that can be enjoyed by all walks of life. Apart from that, defence aspect is also an important pillar to ensure the nation and the people’s security, prosperity and well-being.

Peace and prosperity are blessings from Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala to Brunei Darussalam and its citizens and residents. His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in the titah in conjunction with the New Year 2020 stresses the importance of peace and harmony for development that has been enjoyed throughout 2019. His Majesty also stresses that without peace and harmony, development will be inhibited and plans or efforts to realise the Wawasan would also be affected. Hence, the Monarch calls on citizens and residents to come together to maintain peace and harmony without any distinction.

Citizens and residents must abide by the country’s law in together creating peace and harmony in the country. As Brunei Darussalam citizen and resident, we should be grateful for becoming the country’s citizen and resident as we are able to enjoy peace and prosperity even as the country have people with different backgrounds.

Source: Radio Television Brunei