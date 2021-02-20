​In less than a week, Brunei Darussalam will celebrate the 37th National Day with the National Day Grand Assembly in the capital. In celebrating and enlivening the upcoming event, citizens and residents in the country are urged to practise civic and social responsibilities even though the country has not recorded any local COVID-19 transmission since the 6th of May last year.

In light of the current regional and international COVID-19 situations that have yet to stabilise, citizens and residents are advised to always be alert, remain vigilant and practise COVID-19 preventive measures. Members of the public are also reminded to always adhere to the instructions and advice issued by the authorities during the Grand Assembly. Pengiran Doctor Sirajul Adli bin Pengiran Haji Jamaludin, Senior Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health said the public who wish to attend the National Day celebration are reminded to always practise social distancing and avoid gathering in crowded areas. Apart from that, participants and the public must scan the BruHealth QR code provided, as this will ease the Ministry of Health’s contact tracing process in case of any COVID-19 case detected. He added, those who are feeling unwell are advised not to attend and avoid visiting public areas. The public must practise personal hygiene, proper coughing and sneezing etiquette as well as maintain cleanliness of the surrounding.

During the Grand Assembly, the Ministry of Health will assign medical staff who will provide first aid and transportation for patients who require further treatment.

Source: Radio Television Brunei