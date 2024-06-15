Citadines Bacolod City Opens, Boosting Local MICE Industry and Tourism

BACOLOD CITY — The city's position as a premier destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) has been significantly enhanced with the opening of Citadines Bacolod City, the largest hotel in the area, on Friday night.

According to Philippines News Agency, the new 200-room hotel developed by Cebu Landmasters, Inc. and managed by The Ascott Ltd., is strategically located on Lacson Street in Barangay Bata. This development is expected to alleviate the accommodation shortages experienced during the city’s prominent MassKara Festival and other major events. The mayor, alongside Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Department of Tourism (DOT) 6 (Western Visayas) Director Crisanta Marlene Rodriguez, attended the grand opening, marking a significant milestone in the city’s tourism and hospitality industry.

Governor Lacson highlighted that the presence of Citadines would not only elevate the local hospitality offerings to international standards but also stimulate job creation and tourism growth in the region. Director Rodriguez expressed optimism that the new hotel will draw more visitors to Bacolod City and Negros Occidental, reinforcing the area's reputation as a choice MICE location in the Philippines.

During the opening ceremony, the hotel received a certificate of accreditation from the DOT, an acknowledgment of its potential to meet stringent quality standards. Cecille Teodoro, the cluster general manager, mentioned the hotel's ambitions to achieve a five-star rating and noted that approximately 80% of the staff are locals, trained to deliver service that melds Ascott’s global standards with traditional Negrense hospitality.