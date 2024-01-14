CIDG Captures Region 12’s Top Most Wanted Person

MALABON CITY, Philippines - In a significant breakthrough, the Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has successfully apprehended the most wanted person in the Soccsksargen region (Region 12). The arrest, part of a targeted manhunt operation, took place in Malabon City, as reported by the CIDG in a statement on Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the operation, conducted on January 8, led to the arrest of 48-year-old Ernesto Salas, also known as Estong, Erning, and Jem. Salas, identified as the No. 1 most wanted person in Region 12, was captured by a team from the CIDG and other Philippine National Police (PNP) operating units. He had been evading capture for several years, wanted for crimes including murder, double murder, and attempted murder.

The report further reveals that Salas was the leader of the Salas Criminal Group, involved in illegal drug activities and gun-for-hire operations in Ozamiz City (Misamis Occidental), General Santos City, and the National Capital Region. Additionally, he was linked to the Faisal Criminal Group, which was active in General Santos City a few years ago.

Maj. Gen. Caramat described Salas' arrest as the culmination of an intelligence-driven operation, highlighting the collaborative efforts of various PNP units. The successful apprehension reflects the ongoing commitment of Philippine law enforcement to bring high-profile criminals to justice.

During the arrest in Barangay Tonsuya, Salas attempted to flee through a window of his house, resulting in a head injury and a lacerated wound. This incident underscores the challenges and risks faced by law enforcement officers in executing such operations.