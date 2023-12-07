Chinese Business Delegation Explores Investment Opportunities in Davao del Norte

Davao del Norte – An 18-member Chinese business delegation expressed interest in investing in various development projects in the cities and municipalities of Davao del Norte's 2nd District on Thursday. The delegation, representing diverse business sectors including manufacturing, fruit trade, real estate, sporting goods, hotels, furniture, and agriculture, met with representatives of local government units (LGUs) from Panabo City, Island Garden City of Samal, Carmen, Braulio E. Dujali, and Sto. Tomas.

According to Philippines News Agency, Davao del Norte 2nd District Representative Alan Dujali, who facilitated the investment forum, stated that this meeting was the third of its kind in his district. He mentioned the Chinese investors' previous interest in establishing an industrial area on at least 100 hectares of land for durian and aromatic coconut cultivation, which are in demand in China.

Dujali expressed optimism about the potential employment opportunities that these investments could bring to the province. He set a target of attracting at least PHP10 billion worth of investments by the next year and expressed confidence in achieving this goal.

Braulio E. Dujali Mayor Leah Moral also offered her municipality as a viable investment destination, particularly for large warehouses and tourism-related projects. She highlighted the availability of idle public lands ready for development and expressed willingness to market these lands to potential investors.