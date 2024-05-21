China’s Detention Policy in South China Sea Could Violate International Law, Says Philippine Official

Manila — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) of the Philippines has raised concerns that China's policy of detaining 'trespassers' in the South China Sea (SCS) could breach the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). This statement was made on Tuesday, addressing China's actions beyond its legal jurisdiction in the disputed waters.

According to Philippines News Agency, the policy could conflict with UNCLOS if the actions reported are accurate. The South China Morning Post had earlier disclosed that under the 2021 Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) Law, effective from June 15, the CCG is authorized to detain foreigners suspected of illegal entry into Chinese territories for up to 60 days without trial. This regulation was reportedly prompted by the activities of the 'Atin Ito' (This is Ours) Coalition, which conducted a civilian mission near Scarborough Shoal. No official translation of the CCG regulation is available yet.

China's expansive claims in the South China Sea, outlined by the nine-dash line, intersect with the exclusive economic zones (EEZs) of multiple Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines. Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio has opined that the regulation could enable the CCG to expel foreign entities from these zones and the broader high seas areas.

In a related development, the 'Atin Ito' coalition supported local fisherfolk between May 14 and 17 by distributing 6,000 liters of fuel and 1,000 food packs with the aid of around 100 small fishing boats. The Philippine Coast Guard provided escort with two vessels, BRP Bagacay and BRP Panglao, and aerial support from the Aviation Command, underscoring the Philippines' commitment to maintaining its presence and rights in the region.