China Day Event Launched In Brunei To Promote Cultural Exchanges

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, The China Day cultural event, as part of Brunei December Festival, was launched here, at the International Convention Centre, yesterday.

This year’s event was organised by the Brunei-China Belt and Road Association, co-organised by the Chinese Enterprise Association in Brunei, and supported by Brunei’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, as well as, the Chinese Embassy in Brunei.

It is the second edition of the China Day cultural event since 2020, highlighting friendship between Brunei and China, and open to the public for three days until tomorrow.

“In 2020, the embassy held the first China Day event, in conjunction with the Brunei December Festival, which received an extensive welcome,” Wang Haitao, charge d’affaires of the Chinese embassy, said, at the opening ceremony of the China Day 2022 event.

“Coming back after two years and well prepared by the organisers, China Day will be featured with even wealthier and more innovative programmes,” he said in his speech.

“We believe that all these (programmes) will add Chinese flavour to the festival, and open a window for friends in Brunei, to know more about China in the new era,” he added.

At the opening ceremony, Brunei students and athletes from the Brunei national wushu team performed wushu, which won bursts of praise and applause from the guests and the audience.

A series of activities showcasing Chinese cultures such as, wushu, calligraphy, delicacy, and sales of Chinese goods and specialties will be staged during the three-day event.

