​As a platform for knowledge and information sharing related to education for family and children from the spiritual, physical, mental and emotional aspects as well as increase parents’ or guardian’s participations as the Ministry of Education’s strategic partners in Child Education, Rataie Primary School in Temburong yesterday morning held a Child Education Discussion Programme themed ‘Involvement of Parents, Catalyst to School and Students’ Excellence’.

The Child Education Discussion Programme was organised by the National Level Parent-Teacher Association, PIBG, under the supervision of PIBG for Temburong District Cluster 1. The programme included a forum conducted by several panellists.

Source: Radio Television Brunei