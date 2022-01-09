MEHTARLAM, Afghanistan, A five-year-old child was killed and five people injured, in a rainfall-related incident in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Laghman, last night, a local source confirmed today.

“The incident occurred at mid-night when the roof of a muddy house collapsed, in a slum area in Camp Baba, a locality on the outskirts of provincial capital, Mehtarlam city,” Abdul Rahman Zyyar, a local elder and member of a local council, said.

The injured people, suffering critical wounds, were transported to a provincial hospital, the source said, adding, the house roof was badly soaked by the recent heavy rainfalls that ultimately wrecked and caused the tragic incident.

Roof collapse incidents frequently happen in Afghanistan, as most of the houses and shops in the countryside are built with mud and woods.

