The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through the Department of Community Development, JAPEM, informed that the Child Care Centre under the control of the department will be reopened by limiting to 80 percent of the capacity of children only at a time, on Tuesday, 5th of April 2022 until a date which will be announced later.

The operation of the Child Care Centre also subject to compliance with main requirements and the centre’s willingness to operate in accordance with the guidelines and SOPs stipulated. Among the guidelines and SOPs were to carry out ART 3 times a week and conducted at home for staff, parents and children; Only children aged 1 year and above are allowed to be sent to the Child Care Centre and focus on individual activities only and only individuals with negative ART results are allowed to enter the premises.

Source: Radio Television Brunei