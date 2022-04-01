199 kilogram of chicken tails seized were confiscated which are believed to have been brought into Brunei Darussalam without a Halal Import Permit. Two suspects believed to have involved with the case will also be investigated for further action.

The seizure was the result of a raid by the Halal Food Control Division Enforcement Officers, Syar’iah Affairs Department on 29 March at one of the houses and grocery stores in the Kampung Sungai Buloh area. This is following public complaints about the sale of chicken tails, which are doubtful of their halal status through social media. Thus, the Ministry of Religious Affairs reminds companies that want to bring in raw meat into Brunei Darussalam to obtain a Halal Import Permit from the Brunei Islamic Religious Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei