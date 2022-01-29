The Chat & Chew event organised by Darussalam Enterprise, DARe is a networking event specifically for start-ups developed in DARe’s ecosystem. The 2-day event was officiated yesterday morning at the Brunei Shell Recreation Centre, BSRC, Belait District.

Chat & Chew aims to develop collaboration and networking opportunities with the Brunei Shell Joint Venture Companies, BSJV and the Kuala Belait community. A signing ceremony was also held between BSRC and 3 start-ups that were awarded to set up their operations at BSRC. Other activities held include business showcases. The event is open to the public from 8 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon, and members of the public are reminded to adhere to the stipulated safety measures.

Source: Radio Television Brunei