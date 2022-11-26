​UBD Corporation Sendirian Berhad in collaboration with the 20th Jiwaku Ikhlas, 26th November, held a Charity Sale at Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD.

The charity sale acted as a platform and opportunity for single mothers to engage in business. The event coincided with a donation presentation from the Jiwaku Ikhlas Project, Maju Motors Sendirian Berhad, Al-Huffaz Management to representatives of the Single Mother Movement Association and 20 single mother recipients.

Source: Radio Television Brunei