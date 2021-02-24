​80 new converts in the Temburong District received aid in the form of basic necessities under the Islamic Da’wah Centre Charity project with the Amal Jariah Group. The aid is part of the care and attention given to the welfare of the asnaf or eligible group specifically among the new converts so that they can perform religious acts in a more proper manner. The aid presentation was held at Dewan Belalong, Civic Centre Complex in Bangar Town.

The charity project organised by the Islamic Da’wah Centre through New Converts Development Division, New Converts Welfare, Temburong District Da’wah Unit, was held in collaboration with the Amal Jariah Group supported by Goh Hock Kee Motors and Jeep Owners Group Brunei. The presentation of the contributions was officiated by Alvin Hong, General Manager of GHK Motors Sendirian Berhad.

Source: Radio Television Brunei