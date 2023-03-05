Charity Carnival for Humanitarian Fund

Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Society through the Red Crescent Humanitarian Aid Action Body organised a Charity Carnival for the Humanitarian fund for Turkiye and Syria. The carnival took place at a shopping complex in Beribi.

The carnival was officiated by Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Yussof bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, President of Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Society and Datin Hajah Dayang Norayati binti Pehin Orang Kaya Shahbandar Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Mohd Nawawi, Managing Director of ATHA Sendirian Berhad. Proceeds will be contributed to the Republic of Turkey and the Syrian Arab Republic Earthquake Humanitarian Fund.

Source: Radio Television Brunei