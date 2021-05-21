​Starting on the 22nd of May 2021, the charges for RT-PCR SARS-CoV-2 test is adjusted to $50 only. The Ministry of Health in its press release informed that following the review of the charges for the RT-PCR SARS-CoV-2, especially for locals and foreigners who want to travel abroad.

Locals and foreigners who wish to leave Brunei Darussalam and whose destination country requires them to obtain the RT-PCR SARS-CoV-2 test before entering the country can obtain the test at the Sports Complex, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital, Berakas Health Centre, SARI Centre, Suri Seri Begawan Hospital and Seria Health Centre.

Source: Radio Television Brunei