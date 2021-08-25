Following the current COVID-19 situation in the country, the Ministry of Religious Affairs announced that oral examination for the Religious Primary School Certificate Examination, SSSRU that was scheduled from the 2nd to 31st of August 2021 is postponed to the 10th to 31st of January 2022.

There are no changes for written exams starting the 15th to the 29th November 2021. However, oral and written exams will take place subject to the development of the COVID-19 situation in the country. Any changes and information will be announced from time to time.

For further information, refer to the Examination Division, Department of Islamic Studies, Ministry of Religious Affairs or email to ‘peperiksaan@jpi.edu.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei