The Ministry of Health has informed of the changes in operating hours for the Talian Harapan 145 service starting the 17th of August 2020 from 8 in the morning to 11 in the evening, every day, except on public holidays from 10 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon. For more information, contact Talian Darussalam 123 at any time.

Source: Radio Television Brunei