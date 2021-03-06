The Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry of Brunei Darussalam and Unified National Networks Sendirian Berhad, UNN anounced that 2G services will be phased out. UNN will gradually cease operating 2G services, with a complete cessation by the 1st of June 2021.

In relation to this, 2G subscribers are advised to move to higher technology services namely 3G, 4G, and eventually, 5G. Subscribers are also advised to migrate to 3G or 4G services by changing their mobile SIM-cards as soon as possible to ensure their availability of mobile services. UNN will work closely with all entities to ensure that subscribers are aware and informed before cessation of the 2G services.

Source: Radio Television Brunei