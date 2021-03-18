The ‘Perfection of Ablution and Tayammum’ as well as ‘Prayer in Terms of Theory and Practical and Refine the Recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah as well as Prayer in Certain Circumstances, especially in the Jungle’ are among the contents of the Prayer Perfection Workshop. The 4-day workshop in conjunction with the Isra’ and Mi’raj Celebrations ended yesterday afternoon with a Certificate Presentation Ceremony.

The certificate was presented to 40 participants by Awang Haji Muhammad Rosli bin Haji Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Interestingly, the workshop was conducted on an ‘adventure’ in several designated places in the rural areas and interspersed with appropriate social activities that involve the participation of the local community, including non-Muslims. With the reform, it is hoped that it will provide knowledge that is beneficial for oneself, family and shared with friends. The workshop was organized by the Islamic Syiar Development Division.

Source: Radio Television Brunei