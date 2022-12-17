Certificates Presentation

13 trainees from both academic and hospitality industry completed the Training of Trainers for ASEAN National Trainer in Hotel Division for Front Office. The training ended with a presentation of certificates and awards ceremony.

Certificates were presented by Dayang Hajah Tutiaty Haji Abdul Wahab, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism. At the ceremony four trainees received best trainee awards. Such a training programme provides trainers and trainees the opportunity to update their knowledge and acquire industry-current skills.

Source: Radio Television Brunei