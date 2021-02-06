The Basic Jungle Rescue and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, CPR Courses are hoped to prepare participants in any emergency situation and to assist the Fire and Rescue Department personnel. The courses ended yesterday afternoon with certificates presentation at Sungai Kebun Fire Station.

25 individuals participated in the CPR Course, while 25 people took part in the Basic Jungle Rescue Course. The participants comprised of the committee members of Bukit Saeh Recreational Park in Lumapas. The certificates were handed over by Awang Muhd Shah-Reeni bin Haji Muhd Yussof, Commanding Officer of ‘C’ Operations branch, Fire and Rescue Department. The Basic Jungle Rescue held on last September was conducted by ‘D’ Operations, Public Relations Unit, Fire and Rescue Department. Meanwhile, the CPR course conducted by Nursing Officer, Outward Bound Brunei Darussalam took place last month.

Source: Radio Television Brunei