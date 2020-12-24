25 youths completed the Village and Mosque Youth Camping programme for Brunei Muara District level which was held for three days starting December 21st, ended yesterday afternoon with the Closing and Certificate Presentation Ceremony. The programme, which was held for the third time this year, was held at the STKRJ Kampung Lambak Kiri Mosque.

The certificates presentation was handed over by Yang Berhormat Awang Iswandy bin Ahmad, Member of the Legislative Council. The camping programme aimed to glorify the mosque during school holiday. The ceremony ran concurrently with donation presentation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei