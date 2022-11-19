Certificates and Awards Presentation

126 Micronet International College students from various programmes, received certificates in a graduation ceremony. The ceremony took place on 19th November morning, at Indera Samudera Grand Hall, Empire Brunei.

The certificates were presented by Doctor Haji Azman bin Ahmad, Permanent Secretary for Higher Education at the Ministry of Education as the Representative of the Minister of Education. Among those present were Doctor Chin Wei Keh, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education; Datin Paduka Professor Doctor Dayang Hajah Zohrah binti Haji Sulaiman, Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Brunei and Sylvester Yong, Managing Director of Micronet International College. Two students received the ‘Micronet Special Merit Award’ for outstanding academic achievements.

Source: Radio Television Brunei