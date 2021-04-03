​The second strategic objective under the Ministry of Education’s 5-year Strategic Plan 2018 to 2022 emphasises the importance for every student in the country to be given access to quality education equitably. This includes the students with special needs. Towards ensuring the objective is achieved, the Ministry through the Special Education Unit – UPK is in the process of building a comprehensive special education curriculum. The development of the curriculum takes into account the assessment, learning and teaching resources, pedagogy including emphasis on the use of technology or digital learning, especially in the use of technology. This was stated by Awang Aliuddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Core Education at the Ministry of Education during the Certificate Presentation Ceremony for Pre-Vocational Programme Students for the 2016-2020 Session, yesterday morning.

Awang Aliuddin also said that the special education curriculum designed will be more flexible and adaptive to suit teachers in developing the talents and potential of students with special needs to the optimum level. At the same time it will produce knowledgeable and highly skilled individuals, independent and competitive and are able to make a meaningful contribution to society and national development. 86 students from several government secondary schools received the certificates. Meanwhile, 7 retired special education teachers received certificates of appreciation and eleven companies also received tokens of appreciation for their involvement in the work placement programmes for students. There were also exhibitions and sales of handicraft, food and beverage as well as produce by Pre-Vocational Programme students from 28 secondary schools. Participating in the exhibition was Job Centre Brunei, to help Pre-Vocational Programme graduates register as job seekers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei